Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has flagged off the Gateway Inland Dry Port situated in Kajola, Ewekoro Local Government Areas of Ogun state, South West geopolitical zone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Oyetola said this would not only lay the foundation for key logistic hub, but would also create over 5,000 direct jobs, and 15,000 indirect jobs.

According to him, the development of inland dry ports is a critical component of the broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading player in the Blue Economy, adding that as the nation continues to diversify its economy.

He added that it is essential to create infrastructure that serves as key nodes in the supply chain, thereby reducing reliance on traditional seaports.

The Port, which would be built to international standards, would be equipped with the latest digital systems for tracking, clearance, and cargo movement to ensure efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness.

“This project is not merely about building infrastructure but about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that will facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria, creating over 5,000 direct jobs, 15,000 indirect jobs, and stimulating local businesses. Moreover, it will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun State and beyond.

“No doubt, this project aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as we are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

“This initiative will undoubtedly help Ogun State become a more attractive destination for businesses and investors, reinforcing our collective aspiration for a prosperous Nigeria” the Minister stated.

To ensure the success of the Gateway Inland Dry Port and to avoid repeating the congestion challenges faced in Lagos ports, the Minister directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the Port is developed as a state-of-the-art facility integrating advanced technology, leveraging ICT for seamless operations, and developing robust infrastructure that supports modern port processes.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the Port would help in opening up and engendering more development in the State by serving as a transport and logistics hub for the nation.

Having identified the ideal location convenient to our Gateway Dry Port inland container terminal, this facility is a key enabler of industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun State. It will, on completion, increase the ranking of our State on the ease of doing business index.

He noted that the event is not merely the foundation of a dry port, but the beginning of a new era of economic growth, job creation, and increased prosperity, emphasizing that the project is a testament to the shared vision of prosperity and industrialization that would transform the State into a leading logistics and commercial centre, both in Nigeria and across West Africa.