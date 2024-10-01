Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has reaffirmed his commitment to making decisions that will serve the best interests of the people of Oyo State.

The Governor Makinde gave the assurance in his address to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration.

While acknowledging the state’s resilience in the face of economic challenges, he emphasized that the darkest hour comes just before the dawn and assuring citizens that the sun will rise.

To boost economic growth, the Governor said he has given a directive that guarantors for small scale loans to Agri-preneurs through the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State will no longer be limited to civil servants.

Advertisement

He reveled that it will now include Community Development Associations, farmers’ associations and artisans’ associations.

He also announced that the subsidy on transportation will be extended for another six months under the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery scheme, with an added subsidy on trucks for produce evacuation.

Governor Makinde emphasized the importance of unity, urging citizens to focus on their shared identity, culture, and history, assuring the public that security remains a top priority, with an increased security presence during celebrations to ensure safety.

Advertisement