The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ‘NSCDC’, Abubakar Audi, has approved the deployment of Commandant Sotiyo Igbalawole Emmanuel to Osun State Command.

A Statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps in Osun State says the newly deployed Commandant succeeds Doctor, Michael Adaralewa who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant General, ACG.

Commandant Sotiyo hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Master Degree in Public Administrations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Advertisement

He has attended a remarkable array of courses both home and abroad, establishing him as an expert in security architecture and leadership.