The immediate past Minister of Interior and Former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for alleged anti-party activities and outbursts against President Bola Tinubu, former Governor Chief Bisi Akande and others.

Mr Aregbesola, a two-term Governor of Osun State, was at loggerhead with his successor, Adegoyega Oyetola whose re-election he opposed openly.

He allegedly teamed up with opposition forces for the 2022 Osun governorship elections and 2023 general elections in the State.

The leadership of APC from Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesa where the ex-Governor hails from had set up a disciplinary committee to investigate his activities and found him guilty of anti-party activities.

Sequel to a letter by the Secretary of State Disciplinary Committee, Comrade Waheed Adediran dated October 24, 2024 with reference number APC/OS/RA/01 to Aregbesola, Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and Secretary, Alao Kamoru, the party suspended him on six grounds of anti-party and others.