Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has shown solidarity with his teammates while calling on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to intervene after the Nigerian team faced inhumane treatment upon their arrival in Libya.

The Super Eagles were denied entry into Libya and forced to remain at the airport for over 15 hours, with no access to food, Wi-Fi, or proper sleeping arrangements.

Osimhen, visibly frustrated by the situation, took to social media to condemn the treatment, calling it “uncalled for and inhumane.”

He added that CAF must step in and ensure this doesn’t happen again.

His comments have sparked widespread concern and further calls for action as the Super Eagles abandon their AFCON qualifier against Libya under trying circumstances.

