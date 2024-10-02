In a bid to strengthen mobilisation in Akure South Local Government towards the aspiration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Micholak Foundation has provided succour to hundreds of widows and less privileged individuals in the local governmen.

The convener of the foundation, Mr. Michael Afolabi Olakunle (Mikey), who is a Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Mobilisation, rallied support for his principal in Akure South.

Amidst the fanfare, Mikey thanked the people of Akure for supporting the Aiyedatiwa-led administration in Ondo State.

“I’m happy Akure kingdom is supporting Aiyedatiwa’s vision to transform Ondo State.

“This is the first phase of our empowerment project in supporting the aspiration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as many empowerment programmes, bigger than giving hundreds of less privileged people cash, will be rolled out before the election,” he added.

During a prayer session led by Mrs. Owonifari, the women committed the Micholak Foundation, Michael Afolabi Olakunle (Mikey), and the aspiration of H.E. Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to God’s hands for divine protection.

The women, however, appreciated Michael Afolabi Olakunle for the great initiative.

Mrs. Bosede Aduloju described the initiative as a timely intervention that will cushion the effects of the hike in prices of commodities.

