The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC says the use of technology will assist the agency in reducing road crashes and improve maintenance and control of traffic.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed stated this at the 2024 Special Marshal’s Zonal Conference in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Special Marshals from Ondo, Osun and Oyo states gathered in Akure, for this zonal conference, aimed at promoting the use of technology by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

The theme of the conference is, “Leveraging Technology for Improved Traffic Management and Enforcement: the FRSC’s Digitised Approach”.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed who declared the conference open, said the future of road safety is digital, hence the need to embrace latest technology.

Represented by the Oyo State Sector Commander, Rosemary Alo, the Corps Marshal urged Special Marshals to embrace digital tools to ensure safer roads for all Nigerians.

According to him, digital transformation is crucial, because FRSC seeks to manage traffic more effectively and enforce laws more efficiently.

In his speech, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Special Adviser on Transport, Olugbenga Omole, applauded FRSC for adoption of technology to save lives on the road.

Special Marshal Zonal Coordinator in-charge of Osun, Ondo and Oyo states, Muyiwa Oyediji said the adoption of a digital approach will enhance productivity.