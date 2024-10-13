Leaders of the All Progressives Congress have expressed optimism that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will emerge victorious in the November 16 Governorship.

They described the Governor as the best material for the plum job because of his numerous achievements.

The leaders spoke at the flag off the APC campaign rally held in Ondo township.

The state chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin and others said governor Aiyedatiwa has executed impactful projects in the last ten months to complement the achievements of former governor Rotimi Akereodolu.