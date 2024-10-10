Some landowners in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State are seeking President Bola Tinubu’s urgent intervention over an alleged encroachment on their properties, due to the realignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project being carried out by the federal ministry of works.

The construction of the 700km Lagos Calabar coastal highway continues even as the Minister of Works, David Umahi, recently said the first section is set to be completed by May 29, 2025.

But this assertion on the part of the federal government continues to attract controversies and public scrutiny.

Some aggrieved residents and landowners at Okun aja village, within Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state have now filed separate suits against the minister in his personal capacity, the Ministry of Works, as well as Hi-Tech Construction Company Ltd that was awarded the contract for the project, the Lagos State Governor and Attorney-General of Lagos State.

The claimants fault the realignment of the coastal road which has caused an encroachment on their properties, according to them, they were never issued any notice of revocation of their titles, nor given an opportunity to be heard as well as offered compensation by the government in line with section 28 of the land use act

The federal government says the 15,36tn coastal highway received all the necessary legal requirements before commencing construction which it says is crucial for boosting connectivity and economic activities along the coastal region made up of nine states .

It adds that compensation is being paid to affected residents and businesses

Though the parties have filed actions at the Lagos state high court, they say they are hopeful for an amicable resolution of the controversy.

