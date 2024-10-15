The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun state has inaugurated its newly elected executives to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four years.

The Chairman Care-Taker Committee of the party, Dada Awoleye who inaugurated the executives in Abeokuta urged the new Chairman, Abayomi Tella and his team to work assiduously in ensuring that the party emerges victorious in the future elections.

Although, a former Chairman of the party, Sikirulahi Ogundele is also claiming to have emerged the Chairman of the party through another Congress held in the state, but Abayomi Tella said he would ensure that he reunites all aggrieved parties and make the party one strong united family.

