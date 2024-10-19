The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Simon Bamire, has emphasised the university’s commitment to enhancing teaching with impact through industrial relations.

He was speaking at the commissioning a state-of-the-art Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing Laboratory in the University.

The 21st century teaching is about integration of modern pedagogies, technologies, and skills sets that prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

Many higher Institutions now incorporating all these to teach their students.

Students of faculty of technology of the Obafemi Awolowo University can now work with cutting-edge tools and softwares to enhance their design and manufacturing skills.

In-depth analyses of engineering parts, creation of 2D and 3D models are also made easy through the use of the softwares like AutoCAD, MasterCAM among others in this laboratory.

Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Someone Bamire says the initiative is in line with the university’s ongoing efforts at enhancing academic excellence and global competitiveness.

The laboratory is expected to provide the students with the technical skills necessary to become efficient and independent thinkers and designers.

This significant contribution underscores the vital role of alumni in advancing educational standard, setting a path for further innovation and industrial development in Nigeria.