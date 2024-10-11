The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has arrested 27-year-old Mika’ilu Abubakar of Kiyawa Local Government for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The NSCDC detained Abubakar, a resident of Unguwar Yan Koli Zakirai Village, on Sunday, October 7, in response to a report lodged by the victim’s eldest brother.

Medical examinations at Dutse General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) indicated many penetrations, hymen fracture, and vaginal bruises, according to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Command Public Relations Officer.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother reported that Mika’ilu had taken his sister home, and upon inquiry, she disclosed the abuse.

Abubakar denied raping the girl but admitted to inappropriate contact.

According to NSCDC the suspect will face charges in a competent court after investigation.