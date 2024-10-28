The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has detained four suspects for vandalism and stealing railway infrastructure worth multi-million naira within Eha-Amufu community in Enugu State.



The Commandant, Enugu State Command, Cyprian Otoibhi, told newsmen that hundreds of sliced railway lines and slippers were carefully concealed under several bags of sawdust.

These are major seizure by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil

Defence.

This truck intercepted is loaded with railway slippers and rail

components.

The suspects were allegedly intercepted while excavating railway lines and slippers at Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant says the command patrol team from the Isi-Uzo Division acting on credible intelligence from an informant, intercepted a truck fully loaded with stolen railway slippers along the Amkpe-Ogbete-Mgbuji Road within Eha-Amufu community.

Items recovered include one blue-coloured DAF truck; hundreds of sliced railway lines and slippers.

The commandant reaffirms the Corps’ dedication to combating all forms of vandalism and sabotage of public infrastructure.

The NSCDC Commandant wants members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information that would aid in the fight against vandalism and other crimes in the State.

