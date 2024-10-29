Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has captured a notorious bandit identified as Danlami Tela in the Hotoro area of Nasarawa LGA, Kano State.

Tela, originally from Dikke in Funtua LGA, Katsina State, is reported to be one of the bandits involved in criminal activities along the Gusau-Funtua highway which links Zamfara and Katsina States.

Following his arrest, the NSCDC transferred Tela to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Operation Base 215 in Funtua for further investigation and prosecution.

