The North Central Youth for Governance has called for the judicious use of national resources to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The group’s leader, Emmanuel Hangeior, made their position clear during a briefing in Makurdi, urging the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aliyu Damagun, to step aside and allow a member of the party from the North Central geopolitical zone, to complete Iorchia Ayu’s term as National Chairman.

Mr. Hangeior explained that their stance stems from the need for the main opposition party to be strong and viable in order to effectively represent Nigerians amidst the challenges caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress’s policies.

The group also unanimously endorsed Senator Gabriel Suswam for the position of PDP National Chairman, passing a vote of confidence in his ability to revitalize the party for the benefit of all Nigerians.

