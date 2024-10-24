The Nigerian Exporters Hub has emphasised that expanding the export of non-oil commodities is essential for reviving Nigeria’s economy.

At the Abuja Exports Conference and the inaugural shipment of 10 containers of local goods to China, the Hub’s management highlighted that Nigeria could fully harness its diversification agenda by increasing production for export.

The non-oil sector plays a significant role in Nigeria’s economy, contributing roughly 90% of the country’s GDP, while the oil sector accounts for about 10%.

In recent years, the government has been prioritising efforts to diversify the economy, aiming to reduce the heavy reliance on oil, a sector prone to fluctuations in global prices.

Although Nigeria has made progress in non-oil exports, experts say there is still more work to be done to help stabilize the declining economy.

At the Abuja Exports Conference, speakers emphasised the importance of expanding Nigeria’s non-oil exports and scaling up local production to meet growing export demands.

Other speakers also highlighted the challenges facing non-oil exports and proposed solutions for addressing them.

Participants agreed that Nigeria can no longer rely solely on oil exports, which have historically been the backbone of the country’s economy.

Expanding non-oil exports, they said, is now crucial to sustaining economic growth.