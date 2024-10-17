Nollywood actor and National Secretary of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mudashiru Ayobami Olabiyi, popularly called Bobo B, is dead.

The deceased actor was said to have died after being diagnosed with a non-terminal disease by medical experts in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The actor was pronounced dead by medical experts on Wednesday after all efforts to proffer solutions to his ailment proved abortive.

The President of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, who confirmed his death described it as a tremendous loss to the Nollywood and creative industry.

Mr Amusan noted that the actor’s leadership style, dedication to the entertainment industry as well as TANPAN would be sorely missed.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of our esteemed National Secretary, Alhaji Mudashiru Olabiyi who departed from us today 16th of October, 2024.