The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in partnership with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has launched a series of campaigns aimed at reviving national consciousness among Nigerians.

In an engagement with the media and other stakeholders in Calabar, to sensitise Nigerians on the national anthem and national values charter, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of NOA, said the idea was for attitudinal change across the Nation.

The Head of Department, Orientation and Behavioural Modification in NOA, Issa-Onilu represented by Tecu Nmelue said promoting value orientation was important for National unity stability and progress.

The DG said it has become imperative to redirect Nigerians, irrespective of status, tribe or religion, to the values which they were known for and which built the Nigerian Society.

He said some of these values which built the nation’s institutions included equality, democracy, entrepreneurship, peace, security, inclusivity, freedom and justice and meritocracy.

On his part, the Director of NOA in Cross River, Ibor Otu said it was the agency’s mandate to communicate government policies and programs as well as mobilise support and feedback to government.

According to Otu, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the restoration of dignity and standardisation of national symbols such as the national flag, anthem, pledge and the Coat of Arms.

The first stanza of the National Anthem is to be rendered at all official functions, while the three stanzas are to be for a special occasions such as Independence Day, Democracy Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, Children’s Day, Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Workers Day.

Also, the third stanza of the new national anthem has been adopted as national prayer; NOA, as custodian of the National Symbols, must ensure standardisation and collective respect for all national symbols,” he said.

Otu added that every 16th September was to be observed as national symbols in enlightenment day in Nigeria while NOA was walking vigorously to ensure that the symbols were coded with respect to enhance national cohesion.