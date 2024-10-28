The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, says electricity consumers affected by the prolonged power outages, which plunged parts of the Northwest into darkness for several weeks, will not be billed or required to pay any form of charges for that period.

The minister said efforts have been concluded to fix the vandalised lines at the Shiroro power line , he also disclosed that the National Security Adviser will rally other security agencies to provide protection for technicians that will rectify the fault at the Shiroro- Kaduna transmission lines 1 and 2.

He said this during a chat woth state house correspondents in the presidential villa shortly after briefing President Bola Tinubu on the power situation in the country and efforts to restore supply to the affected areas.

This decision will be a some sort of compensation for electricity consumers who have suffered blackouts for days.

