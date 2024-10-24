The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, has called for an inclusive security management that appreciates community engagement and intelligence-sharing in the national security architecture.

At a Dialogue on National security, experts underscore the human dimension of security.

Insecurity is still a topical issue in Africa’s most populous nation.

Varying security challenges pose a major threat to citizens well-being and national development.

As the research hub and think tank of the National Assembly, NILDS continues to drive interventions towards a lasting solution.

The creation of the Legislative Centre for Security Analysis, LeCeSA, is one of such.

Barely three months after it convened a national stakeholders conference on State Police, the Institute assembles lawmakers, experts, and other leading figures in the sector, to discuss national security once again.

NILDS Director-General, Abubakar Sulaiman, says the goal is to formulate legislative interventions that support legislators to deliver their task on national security

It is also an opportunity to highlight the economic, political, and social obstacles in the management of national security and how to mitigate them

At the technical session, experts advocate different approaches to tackling the dynamics of security challenges in an ever evolving world

The one-day dialogue on national security advocates for the enhancement of the nation’s security institutions and the strengthening of civil-military relations.

More importantly, the session called for more citizens’ support, engagement and understanding in bringing an end to the age-long security problems that confronts Nigeria as a nation.

