Niger’s former Prime Minister Hama Amadou is dead.

He died in a hospital in the country’s capital, Niamey.

Mr. Amadou was aged 74 years.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Amadou served as prime minister twice, from 1995 to 1996 and from 1999 to 2007, and was the speaker of Parliament from 2011 to 2014.

He also ran for president in 2011, 2016, and 2020 but was unsuccessful each time.

A prominent member of the MNSD party, he founded his own party in 2009, Nigerien Democratic Movement for an African Federation.

The prominent politican went to prison several times during his career.

In 2015 he was jailed again in connection with an investigation into an illegal network trafficking infants from Nigeria, a charge he dismissed as politically motivated.

Despite these challenges, he remained a significant figure in Nigerien politics until his death.