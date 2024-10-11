The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has announced that the House of Representatives, through the China-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, would engage more actively with China for collaborations and cooperation in sectors such as trade, technology transfer, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange.

The Speaker, at an event to commemorate China’s National Day in Abuja, says the collaboration and cooperation would be by learning from China’s experience in leveraging its legislature for national advancement to better position Nigeria in addressing its challenges.

He encouraged both countries, saying, ‘As we look forward to future endeavours together, let us reaffirm our commitment to enhancing cooperation between Nigeria and China. We must work hand-in-hand to address common challenges while seizing opportunities for growth that benefit both nations.’

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, while reiterating the importance of deepening the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, says, ‘Nigeria remains China’s largest contracting market, the second largest export market, the third largest trading partner and a major investment destination in Africa.’

Nigeria’s bilateral relations with China started in 1971 and trade between the two countries as of 2023 stands at $22.5 billion.

House of Representatives commitment to ensure a framework for the implementation of agreements reached and signed at the last FOCAC Meeting in China will further strengthen the trade relations between the two countries.

