Nigeria’s aviation industry has made a significant leap in global compliance, with the country’s Cape Town Convention (CTC) Compliance Index score rising from 70.5% to 75.5%.

According to a statement from the SA Media to the Minister of Aviation & Aerospace development, Tunde Moshood, the Aviation Working Group (AWG) announced the updated score following the signing of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), which governs aircraft repossession by creditors and lessors.

In the statement the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, said the development will translate into improved flight regularity, expanded route options, and competitive ticket pricing—benefiting Nigerian travelers.

Minister Keyamo expressed optimism that the enhanced compliance status will attract investment into the sector and drive growth across the industry.

