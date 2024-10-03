As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day, we don’t just look back on the country’s rich history, we look ahead towards to an even brighter future—led by the creativity and innovation of its people. The digital age has changed the narrative for a number of important issues and we see this translated through the important days we commemorate nationally.

From Nollywood to Afrobeats, Nigerian culture is dominating the global stage, and platforms like TikTok are providing a powerful platform for our stars to shine. Icons like Funke Akindele, Yemi Alade, and Davido are putting Naija on the map, using their talents to showcase our culture and connect with fans worldwide.

On this important day, it’s only fitting to celebrate those who continue to embody the resilience and vibrancy of Nigerian culture. Funke Akindele (5.1M followers), one of Nigeria’s most beloved actresses and filmmakers, has made her mark in Nollywood and is now taking over TikTok. The #Nollywood hashtag has seen more than 651.5K published videos, affirming global interest in Nigerian storytelling. Through platforms like TikTok, creators like Funke are helping to push Nollywood into the global spotlight. Funke shares hilarious moments from her iconic Jenifa’s Diary and gives fans behind-the-scenes looks at her latest projects like A Tribe Called Judah, using TikTok to bring Nigerian comedy and storytelling to audiences worldwide.

Yemi Alade (3.3M followers), the queen of Afropop, is another powerhouse whose music and energy have taken over global airwaves. With viral hits like Johnny and Bum Bum, Yemi’s music is a celebration of Nigerian rhythms. On TikTok, she engages millions of fans by participating in viral challenges and sharing her Afropop tunes.

And then we have Davido (6.7M followers)… one of Africa’s biggest music icons. Davido’s TikTok presence is all about showing love to his fans while pushing Nigerian Afrobeats to the world. Whether he’s sharing clips from his chart-topping hits or giving fans a glimpse into his personal life, Davido proves that Nigerian music has become a global language.

But it’s not just about music and dance! Creators like @stoneavenuee a well-known football analyst, use TikTok to dive deep into discussions on football, offering sharp commentary and insights that resonate with a global football-loving audience. Sports on TikTok have seemingly grown in popularity. The hashtag #SportsOnTikTok has amassed over 2.9M videos, while we saw the AFCON tournament take centre stage, especially during the final between Nigeria and Cote d’ivoire. @rentachefng is showcasing our Nigerian food culture on TikTok, introducing global audiences to local dishes like jollof rice, Egusi soup and a banquet of other meals.

Popular comedians like @layiwasabi mix everyday life with humour, sharing relatable skits that resonate globally. @beloveolocha, another well-known creator, uses her platform to portray the humour in Nigerian daily life sharing relatable commentaries on BBNAIJA with her content appreciated both locally and abroad. @ednafrancis0 adds a unique flavour to the Nigerian TikTok scene, focusing on lifestyle, beauty, and entertainment reviews. Her tutorials and thoughtful reviews of movies and pop culture give a fresh perspective on the Nigerian beauty industry and culture.

In the world of fashion and lifestyle, creators like @enioluwa and @johneke are gaining traction. @enioluwa, known for his witty and stylish content, is a prominent advocate for self-love and inclusivity. @johneke, on the other hand, focuses on fashion, regularly showcasing Nigerian fashion trends, documenting fashion shows that merge modern and traditional styles, further highlighting Nigeria’s cultural impact on the global stage.

As we mark Nigeria’s Independence Day, let’s also celebrate the people who are redefining what it means to be proudly Nigerian in the digital age. Icons and emerging content creators are proving that Nigeria’s creativity knows no bounds, influencing global culture. Whether through music, fashion, film or food, Nigerian creators are telling the world, “We’re here and we’re proud!”.