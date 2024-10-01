Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 64th Independence anniversary, but charged them to work in unity to surmount the economic and security challenges facing the country.

In a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori admonished Nigerians to work in unison, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic diversities, to ensure the nation overcame its present challenges.

Governor Oborevwori, who sent warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu, Deltans and other Nigerians on this year’s Independence anniversary, urged the citizens to support the government’s efforts at salvaging the nation from insecurity and economic downturn.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 64th anniversary of our country’s independence.

Advertisement

“As a country, we have been privileged to enjoy uninterrupted democracy since 1999 and it is imperative we continue to work hard in building on the gains of the last 25 years of unbroken democratic rule.

“October 1st is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to our country men and women who sacrificed so that we can celebrate this day; we should never forget the sacrifices of our heroes past.

“At 64, Nigeria has come a long way despite economic, security and political setbacks; it is important we remain strong, exercise patience and be of good faith in God and our nation’s leaders at this critical period of economic and security challenges.

“As an administration, it is on record that we have recorded significant strides in the implementation of our MORE Agenda aimed at making life more meaningful for Deltans since we came on board on 29th May, 2023.

Advertisement

“As we celebrate this year’s independence anniversary, be assured that we will remain focused on delivering our M.O.R.E Agenda to Deltans.”