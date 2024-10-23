Cuba and Nigeria has pledged to strengthen economic relations and continue to stand in solidarity with one another.

This was highlighted at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Cuba and Nigeria.

Cuba and Nigeria has maintained a cordial bilateral relations since July, 1974.

Cuba at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relations with Nigeria appreciated the support Nigeria has always given to her.

The Ambassador says in advancing the ties, Cuba will increase commerce.

Cuba has been under sanction by the United States for about 64 years, at the recently held United Nations General Assembly, the President of Brazil spoke about US reconsidering the sanction as it has greatly impacted on the development of the Spanish speaking country.

Ambassador Mirian Palmero says Cuba has survived only because of its Resilience.

Cuba is in collaboration with NAFDAC for the development of vaccines.