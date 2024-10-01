As Nigeria marks its 64th Independence Anniversary, an Occupational Therapist, Victoria Amu, has extended warm felicitations to all Nigerians, particularly the resilient and hardworking people of Edo State.

“This day presents an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey as a nation, the challenges we have overcome, and the progress we continue to make, despite the odds,” Amu said.

According to Amu, Nigeria’s journey to greatness is far from over. She said while Nigeria has faced significant hurdles—economic struggles, insecurity, and social upheavals—Nigerians must not lose sight of the hope and aspirations that have kept our nation strong. “Our strength lies in our unity, diversity, and unyielding determination to succeed against all odds, ” Amu stated.

The former governorship aspirant calls on all Edo residents, both at home and in the diaspora, to keep the hope alive. “Our contributions, no matter how small, are vital in building the Nigeria we all desire. We must continue to support efforts geared towards economic empowerment, healthcare improvement, educational advancement, and social development within our communities.

“This is not a time to despair, but a time to recommit ourselves to the ideals of nation-building, to uplift one another, and to stand together as one people. Nigeria is destined for greatness, and each of us has a role to play in shaping that future.

“As we celebrate Nigeria at 64, let us keep the flame of hope burning bright in our hearts, knowing that our best days are still ahead. Together, we will achieve the Nigeria of our dreams,” Amu wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

