Wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajia Zainab Nasare Idris, has joined her counterparts in Nigeria to mark the 64th independence day celebration in Kebbi state with a call for prayers Sustainable Peace and unity to achieve a better future.

The independence day celebration was held at the presidential banquet hall in Birnin Kebbi .

Although this year’s independence day celebration was a low-key, different women groups, associations, politicians from various political parties where seen adorned with the one Nigerian unity fabrics, the green and white flags amid fanfare signifying the unity and peace among the people of Kebbi state.

In her speech, the first lady represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Hajia A’isha Umar Tafida said that Nigerians across the country are today celebrating the independence Day anniversary which she said has brought developments in all spheres of human endeavours and has strengthened the unity as a nation with different tribes, religion and cultural background

While urging the entire indigenes of Kebbi to sustain support, loyalty and cooperation to the government to facilitate good governance and service delivery she assured that the NASARA Foundation Under which all the humanitarian programmes have positively impacted women , youth and children in the state will not relent in its efforts.

She also appealed to people of Kebbi state to pray for her husband lead administration and president Tinubu to succeed.

The occasion featured dramas, Unity Dance, cultural display, Cultural Parade, poems, poetic among others.

The occasion was attended by top politicians, Commissioners and thier wife’s, House of Assembly members wife’s, Women leaders, local government, chairman and thier wife’s , community leaders, students, and civil servants .