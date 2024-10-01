Former Zamfara state Governor, Senator Abdul’azeez Yari has organized a prayer session for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s Peace, Unity, Progress and Development

The prayers is part of activities scheduled by the red chamber lawmaker, Yari to mark Nigeria’s independence at sixty four

Senator Abdul’azeez Yari said Nigeria’s current situation demands divine intervention in all sectors

He said Zamfara and other troubled states especially in Northern Nigeria deserves God’s Intervention in the area of Security which has eaten deep in the affected state.

Clerics from Across the fourteen Local Government areas were selected to participate in the prayers which is scheduled to hold at Senator Abdul’azeez Yari’s Hometown, Talata Mafara

All progressive Congress, APC Stakeholders in Zamfara, Party supports and other well wishers are in attendance at the prayers session which is expected to commence later in the day.

