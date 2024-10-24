Nigeria and twelve other countries have joined the BRICS intergovernmental organization as partner nations and not full members.

The declaration was made during the BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia. The organization aims to strengthen collaboration with rising economies worldwide.

The remaining 12 countries are: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

In January 2024, four countries, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, joined the organization.

JUST IN: BRICS officially adds 13 new nations to the alliance as partner countries (not full members).

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇴 Bolivia

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

🇻🇳 Vietnam pic.twitter.com/n1jIDcKega — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 23, 2024

The acronym, BRICS refers to a gathering of key emerging market economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with the goal of promoting trade, investment, peace, security, development, and collaboration.

In 2009, the founding countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China convened the inaugural BRIC leaders’ summit in Russia.

South Africa attended the organisation’s first summit as a member in 2011, following its renaming in 2010.

Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates attended their first summit as member nations in 2024, in Russia.

The 16th annual BRICS summit, entitled “Strengthening Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security,” is now being held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024.

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇩🇿 Algeria

