The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), in collaboration with the Nigerian International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), has successfully recovered the official vehicle of the Secretary of the Commission, which was stolen in November 2023.

During the handover of the recovered vehicle, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed her gratitude to INTERPOL and the staff of the Commission for their tireless efforts in tracking and retrieving the vehicle.

She said, “I want to thank INTERPOL in both Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana, and our dedicated NiDCOM staff member, Akinsola Akinboye for their hard work in tracking and recovering the vehicle.

“Almost a year ago, this car was stolen, and we are grateful for Dr. Bassi’s life as well. Through diligent tracking, we were able to recover the car from Ghana. This recovery is truly historic for us,” said Dabiri-Erewa.

INTERPOL’s representative in charge of vehicle crimes and investigation, Onyebuchi Matthew, stated the collaborative effort that led to the recovery.

According to him, “The report of the stolen vehicle was made nearly a year ago, and we immediately began communication with our counterparts. Initially, the vehicle wasn’t in Ghana but was later traced there. Special thanks to NiDCOM staff, particularly Akinsola Akinboye, for his vital contributions.

“The collaboration between INTERPOL and NiDCOM was key in making this recovery possible,” Matthew stated.

He further highlighted the importance of prompt reporting of stolen vehicles to INTERPOL, “We’ve recovered multiple vehicles stolen from Nigeria and abroad. However, many Nigerians fail to report stolen vehicles promptly, which makes recovery more challenging. It’s crucial to report stolen vehicles to INTERPOL immediately, so they can be registered in our database.”

Matthew also noted that, “This will prevent innocent third-party buyers from unknowingly purchasing stolen vehicles and help facilitate their recovery.”

Akinsola Akinboye, a NiDCOM staff member who played a pivotal role in the recovery of the vehicle, expressed his gratitude to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the security agencies for their trust and support.

“It all started like a joke, but I want to thank Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the security agencies for believing in me and giving me the go-ahead to recover the vehicle,” he said.

Dr. Sule Bassi, Secretary to NiDCOM, whose vehicle was recovered, also shared his relief and gratitude, “The trauma of the armed robbery was difficult to overcome, but escaping it was a miracle.”

Adding further, “I had just arrived home when gunmen attacked me. Luckily, I managed to run to safety, and my wife was unharmed. Seeing the vehicle brings back many memories. We prayed for two things: the recovery of the car and the exposure of the culprits responsible for the crime.”

The successful recovery of the vehicle highlights the effectiveness of cross-border collaboration and reinforces the need for timely reporting of stolen vehicles.