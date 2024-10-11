A non- governmental organisation, from Saudi Arabia known as The World Muslim League, has donated the sum of 2.1 billion naira to support the upbringing of 1,849 orphans and vulnerable persons in Kebbi State.

Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, the deputy governor, urged the custodians to use the money for the upkeep, education, moral upbringing, and clothing of the orphans and vulnerable in order to create an enabling atmosphere for them to grow and become responsible citizens of the state and country at large.

Deputy governor of Kebbi, Umar Abubakar Tafida, praised the World Muslim League and Saudi Arabia for their humanitarian efforts and initiative, emphasising the importance of the funds being used solely to support the orphans’ health, education, and well-being.

Mallam Al-Amin Ahmad Hamza, Acting Director of the Muslim World League in Nigeria, described the payout as a routine process that has been in place for over 14 years in Kebbi State and 30 years with donations to other states.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Aliyu, praised the contributors for their generosity and catering to the less privileged in the globe at large.

Hajiya Nana Zaga, addressing on behalf of the caregivers, praised the Muslim League for their ongoing support and assistance to the rearing of all of the orphans, while also encouraging well-to-do citizens in the state to assist.

Hussain Abubakar Yahaya, who spoke on behalf of the orphans, congratulated the Muslim League Foundation on behalf of the orphans for improving their lives.