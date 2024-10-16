The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it is saddened by the reported death of 105 persons in the Tuesday petrol tanker explosion in Majia town in Jigawa State.

The Forum in a statement by its chairman and governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, condoled the people and government of Jigawa State on the sad incident, especially families that lost their loved ones and those who sustained injuries in the fire.

The NGF described the reported circumstances of the incident as worrisome and urged citizens to avoid taking advantage of petrol spills because of its volatility and existential danger.

“This unfortunate incident again calls attention to a need for improved safety protocols in the handling of combustible materials like petrol, including during unforeseen circumstances such as accident,” the Forum says.

“Our hearts are with His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi, the people of the state, and families involved in the incident. We ask Almighty Allaah to grant them solace at this trying time and admit the deceased to al-jannah Firdaus.”

