Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command has visited flash points in the Bwari Area Council.

CP Olatunji Disu says he is developing a new policing strategy for the nation’s capital.

The Area Council is one of 6 local councils in the nation’s capital that grapples with security challenges.

Kidnapping for ransom assumed a worrisome dimension at the beginning of the year, forcing residents of affected neighbourhoods to relocate from their homes.

The mountainous terrain presents a challenge to security agents.

Bwari Area Council hosts strategic educational institutions placing enormous responsibility on security agencies.

While the Commissioner of Police and his team prepare to implement a new strategy, residents are eager for improved security.