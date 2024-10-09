The Cross River State Police Command has welcomed a new leader with the appointment of CP Opara Peter Ukachi, PSC(+), as its 45th Commissioner of Police.

This strategic move is expected to bring renewed energy and expertise to the command, enhancing its effectiveness in maintaining law and order.

According to the press statement signed by the PRO, SP Irene Ugbo, CP Ukachi’s distinguished career spans several key positions, including Deputy Force Secretary, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, Imo State Police Command; and Senior Deputy Defence Adviser, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York, USA.

CP Ukachi’s educational background is equally impressive, with an LL.M from the University of Jos, a Barrister at Law degree from Nigeria Law School, and an LLB (Hons) from Abia State University, Uturu.

As the new Commissioner settles into his role, his hobbies of reading, traveling, and helping others are expected to serve him well in his interactions with the community. CP Ukachi is married with children.