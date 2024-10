The new Borno State commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, Corps Abdulrazaq Haroon says he is committed to beef up operations against all criminal elements in the state until relative peace is achieved.

He stated this while taking over the command from Musa Farouq who has been transferred to the command headquarters in Abuja.

The new commandant assured residents of the state of enhanced synergy with them and pledged to work towards riding the state of crime.