In a bid to enhance non-oil exports and stimulate economic growth, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has commenced the distribution of hybrid hibiscus flower and sesame seedlings to 300 farmers in Jigawa State, Nigeria’s largest producer of sesame and hibiscus.

Jigawa State’s economy heavily relies on sesame and hibiscus production, with over 50% of its citizens involved in the industry.

To boost production and create jobs, the NEPC has taken this initiative to Enhance Farmers’ Productivity by providing high-quality seedlings to farmers.

The move is also aimed to Increase Non-Oil Exports through the promotion of sesame and hibiscus production.

The development is expected to Stimulate Economic Growth by creating opportunities for farmers and boosting business activities

Data from the Center for Agricultural Research and Production reveals that Jigawa State produces a significant quantity of sesame and hibiscus, making it a critical sector for the state’s economy.

This move is expected to improve the standardization of packaged finish products, making Jigawa State a major player in the global market.

The state government has also signed an MOU with Comttraex Nigeria Limited to enter a public-private partnership, further solidifying its commitment to boosting the industry.

With this initiative, Jigawa State is poised to become a hub for hibiscus and sesame production, creating wealth and opportunities for its citizens.