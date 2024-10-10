The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has assured victims of last Friday’s flood disaster in Ondo State of adequate Federal Government’s support.

The Director-General of the agency, Zubaida Umar gave the assurances when she visited the State for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood disaster in the state.

Last Friday’s flooding left sour taste in the mouths of many residents of Ondo town.

The flood rendered many residents homeless and submerged vehicles and houses.

This development prompted the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Zubaida Umar to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas.

After a brief discussion with the State Governor at the Akure airport, the team proceeded to a meeting with the state number two citizen, Olayide Adelami.

The Director-General and her team were also at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, before moving to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood.

She assured the victims of urgent Federal Government intervention.

Zubaida Umar, who expressed sadness over the flood, said the cause of the incident must be ascertained.

The visit came four days after the flood ravaged some parts of Ondo town.