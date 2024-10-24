The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) recently announced that it has disbursed over N10 billion to successful student applicants since the loan scheme’s inception in August.

They say this milestone underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to providing timely financial assistance to students in need.

At an interactive meeting with the House Committee on Students Loan, NELFUND addressed concerns about the loan’s distribution, emphasizing that the program has not been discriminatory.

Advertisement

NELFUND has made significant strides in supporting students, providing vital financial aid.

This is the first meeting between the Committee on Student Loans, Scholarship and Higher Education Financing with the management team of NELFUND.

Advertisement

The Committee says the session will foster a better implementation of a policy that will reduce the financial burden on students in tertiary institutions.

The committee also seeks clarifications on its strategies, operations and outcome.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, was represented by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

The leadership says this is to appraise the impact of the Fund since inception also identify some of its early challenges, and consider sustainable solutions to improving access to the Students funds.

Advertisement

The Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, explained the agency’s efforts in implementing the National Education Loan Fund policy, revealing that the Fund has disbursed over N10 billion between August and now.

Also, on September 6, 2024, NELFUND announced a disbursement of over N2.4 billion to 40 more institutions.

He assured lawmakers that the Fund is achieving its intended Purpose, without discrimination, it is promoting inclusion for all tertiary students across the country.

Mr. Sawyer also addressed recent issues in the south east that raised some concerns.