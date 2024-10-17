Adamawa state farmers now have access to agricultural equipment and other farming supplies thanks to the Northeast Development Commission’s (NEDC) Managing Director, Muhammad Alkali.

The NEDC MD also distributed food and non-food goods to the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Palliatives were distributed to persons with disabilities, farmers groups, religious organisations and vulnerable groups in the state.

The managing Director of NEDC says the gesture is inline with the mandate of the Commission aiming at bringing succour to the people of the state and the North East geo political zone.

He is represented by the Adamawa state, Acting coordinator of NEDC, Fatima Bakari who called on the beneficiaries and various groups to ensure equity and fairness in the distributions of the items to their members.

She added that, the commission has also embarked on evacuation and cleaning of drainage in the state to protect the environment inline with global warning.

On his part, The chairman Adamawa state food security Committee, Dishi khobe, who received the items on behalf of the farmers, commended NEDC for their foresight

Also speaking Rev.Zidon love, who represents NGOs and Christian community believes that this gesture is coming at a right time. The items distributed include bags of rice, brocades, children wears, blankets ,processing machines, disc ploughs, walking tractors ,trailers, planters, harvesters, rice Mills, fertilisers among others to boost food production in the state

