The Niger Delta Development Commission has emphasised the need to make the nine states in the region economically viable.

This was part of issues highlighted as the NDDC visited Abia state to sensitise the business community on the establishment of Niger Delta chambers of commerce, industry, trade, mines and agriculture.

Desirous of taking development to the grassroot, Niger Delta Development Commission established the Niger Delta chambers of commerce, industry, trade, mines and agriculture.

The innovation seeks to provide a sustainable platform where entrepreneurs and struggling businesses can advance their aspirations.

Advertisement

Organisers emphasise that the initiative aims to provide numerous opportunities for the people.

For the NDDC, the initiative will serve as a link between the commission and other organisations for attracting development across the States.