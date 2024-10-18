The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has flagged off the distribution of over forty-five thousand mobile tablets to students in Bayelsa State.

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku described it as the biggest educational intervention in the country and a demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to holistic development of the Niger Delta.

This new initiative is to promote educational development, particularly e-Learning.

The NDDC is doing this with the distribution of books for students and tablets to enhance e-learning.

President Bola Tinubu’s educational policy prioritises improving education with new innovations and technological advancements.

The NDDC says it will partner with digital firm, U-Lesson as this will improve access to education and foster growth and development.

It added that arrangements have also been made to train teachers on the use of the U-Lesson tablets to ensure the success of the programme.

