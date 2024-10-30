The Nigerian Bar Association Ikeja, Lagos branch has called on president Bola Tinubu to reverse the latest increase in the pump price of fuel across the country.

The chairman of the branch, seyi olawumi made this known on Tuesday among its observations on the Fuel Price Hike, Inflation, and Rising Cost of Living in Nigeria.

The branch says the citizens have faced unprecedented challenges due to the hike in fuel prices.

It adds that The hike has consequently impacted inflation, consumer expenditure, transportation overhead, healthcare expenses as well as education costs with notable effects on microenterprises and household inflation expectations.

The NBA also calls for a Reversal of the 250% tariff hike in electricity and a Reduction in the cost of governance