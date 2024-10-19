The Nigerian Navy has launched “Operation Water Guard Reorg” to curb smuggling and other illicit activities in the Badagry region.

The ceremony which held at the 243 Recce Battalion parade ground, marked the induction of the Battalion into the Joint Task Force Operation Awatse.

This operation aims to tackle the prevalent issues of smuggling, piracy, oil theft, and other illicit activities plaguing the Badagry area.

It is part of the Nigerian Navy’s broader efforts to secure the country’s waterways and protect its economic interests.