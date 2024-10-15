The Transmission Company of Nigeria says that the national grid experienced a partial disturbance, on Monday, 14th October, 2024 at about 6:48pm and notes that efforts to fully recover the grid is still ongoing.

Although the recovery of the grid commenced immediately, with Azura power station providing the blackstart, grid recovery reached advanced stages at about 10.24am, today when it encountered a challenge that caused a slight setback in the recovery process.

The slight setback notwithstanding, TCN continued with the grid recovery process, which has reached an advanced stage, ensuring bulk power availability to about 90% of its substations nationwide. Supply has been restored to the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centers nationwide.

The partial disturbance did not affect the Ibom Gas generating station which was islanded from the grid yesterday, and continued to supply areas in the South Southern part of the country such as Eket, Ekim, Uyo, and Itu 132kV transmission Substations during the period.

Investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out as soon as the grid is fully restored.