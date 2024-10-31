The leadership of the 10th National Assembly says supporting the education sector through increased funding will enable Nigeria to record significant transformational changes.

It promises to support policies such as the student loan programme and other initiatives towards addressing the menace of out-of-school children.

It’s another convocation ceremony of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS.

The Institute says its impact in the nation’s democratic chain is being felt as it commits to strengthening the nation’s hard won democracy

The leadership of the parliament expresses support for NILDS as the research hub of the legislature.

The President of the Senate says despite lingering challenges in the education sector, Nigeria has recorded significant performance in its Human Development Index.

This, he says, is supported by the United Nations Development Programme report of 2024.

The pledge is that the National Assembly will continue to lend support to educational programmes

On his part, Speaker, House of Representatives says Nigeria must end the era of abandoned projects

As part of the ceremony, notable personalities including former Head of State,, General Abdusalam Abubakar retired and former President of the Senate, Abubakar Saraki, are honoured for their contributions to rhe growth of democratic institutions.

Others are former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha and Mike Obadan, a public service administrator.

