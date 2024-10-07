NASA has delayed the launch of its Europa Clipper mission this week owing to anticipated hurricane conditions in the area.

Hurricane Milton is projected to make its way from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern Space Coast this week.

High winds and heavy rain are forecast in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island areas.

Advertisement

NASA previously announced that its Europa Clipper mission to the Jupiter system would launch on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12:31 EDT (16:31 UTC).

Europa Clipper will launch from on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but for now is remaining in the hanger until the storm passes.

Advertisement

NASA planned a week of science briefings and talks in the run-up to the launch of the Europa Clipper mission, and you can watch it all via NASA TV and NASA’s YouTube channel.

The launch of Europa Clipper will be available in English and Spanish via NASA TV and NASA’s YouTube channels (embedded streams at the top of this article).

The launch has now been delayed, with no revised date yet announced. You can still register to attend the Europa Clipper launch virtually.

Senior launch director at NASA’s Launch Services Program, Tim Dunn said “The safety of launch team personnel is our highest priority, and all precautions will be taken to protect the Europa Clipper spacecraft,”.

Advertisement

“Once we have the ‘all-clear’ followed by facility assessment and any recovery actions, we will determine the next launch opportunity for this NASA flagship mission.”