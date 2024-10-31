The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to mobilise protests to disrupt academic activities on campuses across the Southwest if Students Union Governments are not reinstated in certain institutions in the region within the next two weeks.

The leadership of the students in the Southwest addressed journalists on various issues affecting them in some universities and polytechnics across the region.

Among these issues are the increase in tuition fees and the disbandment of SUGs at institutions such as LAUTECH, UNILAG, Federal Polytechnic Ede, and Osun State Polytechnic in Ire.

They emphasised the need for students in private institutions to benefit from NELFUND.

Elsewhere, the Vice Chancellor of BOWEN University, Professor Jonathan Babalola at a Press Conference said since NELFUND is a social scheme designed to assist the underprivileged, it should not be restricted to students of public institutions alone.

Professor Babalola also urged the Federal Government to allow more time before implementing the 18-year age limit for university admission in Nigeria.

Additionally, he also called on TETFUND to extend its grants to private higher institutions.