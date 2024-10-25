The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control is calling for the development of a secured chemical supply chain in Nigeria to check the abuse of chemicals on food items.

The agency stated this at an annual national conference organised by the Amalgamated Chemical Dealers Association of Nigeria in Lagos state.

Advertisement

It is the maiden national conference of the amalgamated chemical dealers association of Nigeria.

Representatives of the Lagos state government, Nafdac and members of the association converged on Lagos to address issues.

The aim of the conference is to guide and improve operations of chemical distributions and manufacturing in the country.

For the association, this conference also serves as a platform to keep its members updated on international best practices in the chemical industry.

Advertisement

At the end of the conference, long service and meritorious service awards were given to notable members of the association.