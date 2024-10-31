The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.

Advertisement

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has given the federal government fourteen days to pay the five months withheld salaries of its members.

NAAT is one of the four University based unions.

Advertisement

The union accused the Federal government of refusing to meet its demands, top of which is the payment of salary arrears of its members.

The Association says it will in the course of the two-week timeline hold nationwide protests after which its members will embark on a total and indefinite nationwide strike if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries

Other demands by NAAT include lack of full implementation of the 2009 NAAT/FG Agreement, non payment of the arrears of earned allowances and the need to address the proliferation and poor funding of public universities.